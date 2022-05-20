Police: Salinas woman threatens post office for her mail with replica hangun

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman who threatened staff for her mail with a replica firearm at a Salinas post office on Friday.

Yelena Shen, 41, got upset, threatened staff, and said, "if she did not get her mail back, she would be back in 4 days," all while holding a replica handgun, according to police.

Officers then worked with the Postal Inspector to call Shen and told her that her mail was found. Shen came, and she was arrested upon arrival, said police.

Shen was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on a felony for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and a misdemeanor for exhibiting a firearm. Her bail is set at $30,000, according to police.