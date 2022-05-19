Police: Hartnell College Administrative Assistant arrested for embezzlement of $27,000 in funds

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas police said that after a lengthy investigation, they arrested an Administrative Assistant working for Hartnell College on eleven embezzlement and identity theft charges.

Rocio Mendoza, 51, is accused of using thousands of dollars from the Hartnell College Foundation by linking their credit card to her own personal Amazon account.

Mendoza resigned due to this investigation, and police said she was found to have been falsifying time card entries in the payroll system, using part-time employee profiles.

Police say she embezzled approximately twenty-seven thousand dollars and faces eleven counts of identity theft and embezzlement.