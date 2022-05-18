Soledad Police arrest wanted parolee inside residence

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 18, 2022, at 3:58 p.m.--Soledad Police confirmed with KION that they arrested a wanted parolee inside a residence near Franscioni Street after several schools in the area were put on lockdown.

Police said Gonzales officers spotted the suspect, Hector Guerrero, in Gonzales and started a police chase. The chase took them on the 101 into Soledad, where the suspect abandoned his car on Gabilan Drive after crashing into a parked car.

Police located the suspect after an hour and a half search and used a K9 unit to apprehend the suspect. A loaded weapon was found in his abandoned car, said police.

The suspect was on parole for previous weapons charges, said police.

Guerrero was taken to Monterey County Jail on weapons charges, a parolee at large, felony warrants, evading, and hit and run.

---

UPDATE MAY 18, 2022, at 2:32 p.m.-- The shelter in place order has been lifted at Soledad High School as of 2:40 p.m.

We are working on learning more about what forced the shelter in place orders.

---

Soledad Unified School District issued a shelter in place for several schools at 1:33 p.m but has released all of them except the one for Soledad High School.

Police activity was near some school sites, but now the school district said only Soledad High School is under a shelter in place.

"We have a shelter in place for students and staff until further notice," said the school district."