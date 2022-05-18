Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 7:47 PM
Published 7:45 PM

Weekly Natividad farmers’ market returns to Salinas

Natividad Hospital

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- To give the community access to healthy food options Natividad opened its weekly farmers market on Wednesday for the year.

Everyone's Harvest Farmers' Market is held every Wednesday through October outside the Natividad Building at 1441 Constitution Boulevard from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free parking is available in the parking lot of the Natividad Medical Center.

"Eating a healthy diet is difficult without access to nutritious food," said Natividad CEO Dr. Charles Harris. "Natividad is proud to partner with the community to promote wellness and healthy eating through this weekly market. It's well documented that a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables provides many health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. It even can boost a person's mood."

The farmers' market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, baked goods, coffee, and food from local independent businesses.

The participating businesses are Stackhouse Brothers, Rodriguez Ranch, Golden Flowers, Gallardo's Organics, Chava's Corn, Frutas Frescas Barajas and more.

You can click here for more information.

News
Author Profile Photo

Calista Silva

Chief Photographer for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content