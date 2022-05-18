Weekly Natividad farmers’ market returns to Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- To give the community access to healthy food options Natividad opened its weekly farmers market on Wednesday for the year.

Everyone's Harvest Farmers' Market is held every Wednesday through October outside the Natividad Building at 1441 Constitution Boulevard from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free parking is available in the parking lot of the Natividad Medical Center.

"Eating a healthy diet is difficult without access to nutritious food," said Natividad CEO Dr. Charles Harris. "Natividad is proud to partner with the community to promote wellness and healthy eating through this weekly market. It's well documented that a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables provides many health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. It even can boost a person's mood."

The farmers' market offers fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, baked goods, coffee, and food from local independent businesses.

The participating businesses are Stackhouse Brothers, Rodriguez Ranch, Golden Flowers, Gallardo's Organics, Chava's Corn, Frutas Frescas Barajas and more.

