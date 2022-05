SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who stole over $1,500 worth of items out of a vehcile in the parking lot of the Salinas Central Mall.

Salinas Police remind the public to lock their cars.

Police add to contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or 831-801-3549 if you have any info.