Students taken to hospital for eating chips laced with cannabis in Southern California

PERRIS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- UPDATE May 12, 7:50 p.m.-- The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirms that six children ate chips laced with small amounts of cannabis at Enchanted Elementary School.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies went to the school around 11:30 a.m. after students got sick. A student brought Cheetos laced with small amounts of cannabis and shared them with other students.

There are reports that the food was eitehr chips or Cheetos.

One parent whose daughter was taken to Menifee Valley Medical Center said at least nine fourth-graders became sick, said our sister Los Angeles station.