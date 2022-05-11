$997 million in settlement in Miami condo collapse that killed 98 people

MIAMI, Flori. (KION-TV)-- A $997 million settlement has been agreed to in the class action litigation over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South last June that killed 98 people.

The final settlement could be over a billion dollars by the end of the week if one more party signs the agreement, according to our Miami affiliate.

The judge presiding over the case says he wants the funds paid to victims or their families. Once the settlement closes, the litigation phase of the case will be complete.

It is not yet known the share each victim will get.