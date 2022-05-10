Charming Aquajito Oaks home for sale has ties to Shirley Temple

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- An adobe home on Littlefield Road in Monterey, which was showcased on the cover of Sunset Magazine in June of 1941, is up for sale.

The home came on the market for $1,295,000 less than a week ago, and offers were due on Monday.

Photo taken from realtor.com

According to realtor.com, the home was: "Originally built in 1940 by local architect Robert Stanton, and gracing the cover of Sunset Magazine in 1941, this home exudes the charm of yesteryear. Absolutely picturesque single-level home with an adobe brick exterior and navy window shutters. The heart of the home is a large central living room with gorgeous original hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace."

Architect Robert Stanton designed the home for James Byers Black and his wife, Katherine. Black was president of PG&E in 1935 & later became its chairman, according to Michael Mazgai who is a member of the Monterey County Historical Society.

Charles Alden Black, the son of James and Katherine, became known as the man behind Shirley Temple. He was a marine expert and served in World War II.

The two married at his parent's home at the Littlefield home after the couple met at a cocktail party in Hawaii.

The open house was jam-packed through the weekend of May 7 and 8. The home is expected to sell well beyond the asking price.

Two previous owners have resided in the home. Rear Admiral Isham "Sam" Wiseman Linder was the last to have owned it. Linder was appointed Superintendent of the Naval Postgraduate School in 1974. After his long military service, Linder and his family decided to stay in the Monterey Peninsula.

He passed at the age of 98 in January of this year.