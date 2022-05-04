Police: Man armed with knife forces San Jose elementary school shelter in place

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Jose Police said they are currently at Empire Gardens Elementary School for reports of a man on campus armed with a knife.

Police said "they are continuing to keep the suspect engaged in conversation/negotiation working towards a peaceful resolution. Students are not in danger as we have the suspect contained."

The school has been put under a shelter in place as of 10:53 a.m. The school is located on the 1000 block of Empire Street.

This story will be updated when new information is given.