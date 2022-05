MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The U.S. Coast Guard Station Monterey said they found a body 10 miles north of Point Pinos Tuesday night.

A Monterey Station motor boat was sent out to recover the body and no additional details on who the person is are available at this time, said the Monterey Station.

The body was taken to the Monterey County Coroner for processing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.