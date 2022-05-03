Man scales Sales Force Tower in San Francisco arrested after completing climb
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Francisco Fire Department is at the Sales Force Tower at 415 Mission Street due to someone climbing the tower.
The man who calls themselves the "pro-life Spiderman" made it to the top of the tower and was arrested by authorities.
His climbing of the tower was allegedly a pro-life statement in the wake of the release of the draft for overturning of Roe v. Wade.
READ MORE: Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade published by Politico
Firefighters said he was placing firefighter's lives and public safety at risk.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.
San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action. pic.twitter.com/QDpkfrYs4E— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 3, 2022
Comments