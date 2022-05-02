Salinas Police: Potentially armed gang member on the run

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Salinas Police Department believe a known gang member with a warrant out for his arrest has gone on the run and may be armed.

Carlos "Chuck" Casas Jr., 32, was not found when the Salinas Police Violence Suppression Task Force, SWAT and Monterey County Sheriff's Office SWAT searched a warrant on the 1000 block of Aubrey Lane in Hollister.

The search of the home did help locate several illegal firearms, narcotics and several items of gang indicia.

If anyone has information about where Casas might be call the police.

Salinas Police said they'd, "like to arrest him and hold him accountable for the various felony crimes he is wanted for. We ask that if you see him please call 911 because he may be armed."