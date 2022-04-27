Skip to Content
Police: 15-year-old ordered 50 doses of LSD hidden in trading cards

Benicia Police Department

BENICIA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Benicia Police Department said they forwarded a case to the District Attorney's office dealing with a 15-year-old ordering LSD.

The. U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they intercepted a shipment of 50 doses of LSD ordered by a 15-year-old by mail.

The LSD tabs were hidden in Magic the Gathering cards.

"With the ease of technology, illegal drugs are becoming more accessible to everyone. Make sure you are aware of all transactions that your children are making online," said the Benicia Police Department.

