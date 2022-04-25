Woman survives six days off yogurt in snowy California forest

LITTLE VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Lassen County Sheriff's Office said they rescued a woman on April 20 who was in a vehicle that had gotten stuck in the snow for six days near Little Valley, California off Highway 44. The woman said she rationed a six-pack of yogurt and ate snow for water.

On April 18, the sheriff's office said they received a call about someone being stranded in a remote part of Lassen County.

Justin Lonich, 48, told deputies he and his friend Sheena Gullett, 52, become stuck in the snow on their way to Little Valley.

Lonich said they spent the night in the car and the battery died in the morning.

They attempted to walk back to Highway 44 but Sheena fell behind because the soles of her shoes came out.

Lonich continued ahead and they became separated and he could not find her due to the heavy snow.

After two days of travel, Lonich reached Highway 44 on Sunday and hitched a ride into Susanville.

Lonich was unfamiliar with the area he got lost in making it difficult for the sheriff's office to locate Gullett using a helicopter, even when the weather was clear.

On April 20, Lonich went along with Sheriff's deputies to help in the search and at 3 p.m. they located the vehicle.

Gullett came out of the car and was very emotional but physically okay.

She said she saw the helicopter a few days earlier and was not seen due to it being a heavily wooded area.