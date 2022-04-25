Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By STEVE LeBLANC and BEN FOX

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen unnamed sources from photos and video taken that day. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.