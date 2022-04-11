Kneeland murder suspect caught in Santa Cruz after trying to steal a boat

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said a Rhode Island man was arrested in Santa Cruz that was wanted for the murder of a Kneeland woman.

Austin Michael Medeiros, 27, was arrested on Sunday by the Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol at around 4 p.m. after trying to steal a boat.

Murder suspect Austin Medeiros

When officers conducted a search of the suspect they found 29.3 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and a loaded stolen firearm.

Medeiros is being held in Santa Cruz County Jail on charges of carrying a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

He is expected to be extradited to Humboldt County on warrant charges of murder, evading a peace officer, assault, battery and possession of a controlled substance.

His bail is set at $1 million.