Northern California firefighters battle blaze near port

(CNN) by Paradise Afshar -- A fire that grew to four-alarm status Saturday near a port in Benicia, about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco, has "slowed considerably" but is still burning, the City of Benicia said in an update on social media.

"Three small pockets of fire remain," officials said in the post. "The San Francisco Fire Department fire boat made significant progress overnight."

Several fire departments in the area are working together to battle the fire. They anticipate the fire will continue to burn throughout the day Sunday, the post said.

Authorities said there is currently "very little smoke" at the scene, but it could change if wind or fire conditions shift.

Fire officials said Saturday they did not have to issue shelter-in-place orders, but they did ask residents to avoid the area of Bayshore Road near the Amports docks.

Benicia Fire Department Fire Chief Josh Chadwick said an assessment on the extent of damages at the Valero Benicia Refinery and Amports docks will likely occur on Monday.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

