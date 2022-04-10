Cal OES earthquake simulator gives earth-shaking demonstration

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CAL OES made its final tour stop to demonstrate its earthquake simulator in Salinas on Saturday.

This machine can simulate what it's like to be on top of a 3.0, all the way up to a 7.0, magnitude earthquake.

"Every year in California there are about 10,000 earthquakes and most of them are very small in magnitude. Here we have the earthquake simulator that gives you intensity as if you were standing on top of a magnitude seven earthquake."

The tour began on April 4 in San Diego and made stops in Los Angeles, Berkeley and Sacramento.

Cal OES is also recommending that people download the MyShake app, available on iPhone and Android, to get early warnings and earthquake information.