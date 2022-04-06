Food prices on the rise again?

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Eating in or eating out is going to cost you more, regardless of what you decide.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture USDA, food prices across the board are predicted to increase.

The increases we've seen recently are the highest in decades and have raised to nearly 9% for the year.

The USDA's March report show that food prices are expected to go up between to 3-4% in the coming months.

The only food category expected to go down a little bit is fresh vegetables.

