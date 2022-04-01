Hollister Police holds press conference on double-homicide investigation

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister police are holding a press conference related to their investigation into the double-murder of two people last Saturday.

KION will carry this press conference live at noon.

According to Hollister Police, this incident is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

The family tells KION neither victim was affiliated with a gang.

A vigil is planned to remember the two victims who died in the shooting. Police identified the victims as 23-year-old Jamie Jesus Gomez and 21-year-old Daniel Eli Gonzalez.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting. KION is working to find out the conditions of the other individuals.

KION's Ana Torrea will have more at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the vigil scheduled for tonight.