Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks

By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops have left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site. Ukrainian authorities said the soldiers departed early Friday after returning control to Ukraine. Meanwhile, eastern parts of the country braced for renewed attacks, and Russians blocked another aid mission to the besieged port city of Mariupol. Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom, said the pullout at Chernobyl came after soldiers received “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant. But there was no independent confirmation of that.