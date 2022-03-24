Skip to Content
today at 10:45 AM
Published 10:44 AM

Hollister Fire Department puts out suspected arson dumpster fire

Hollister Fire Department.

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Thursday the Hollister Fire Department put out a dumpster fire in the downtown area at around 1 a.m.

A Hollister Police Officer came across this fire while on patrol and called the fire department immediately.

Crews put it out before any major damage could happen to the adjacent business.

This fire is being investigated as arson by the San Benito County Fire Investigation team, according to police.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

