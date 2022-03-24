Hollister Fire Department puts out suspected arson dumpster fire

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Thursday the Hollister Fire Department put out a dumpster fire in the downtown area at around 1 a.m.

A Hollister Police Officer came across this fire while on patrol and called the fire department immediately.

Crews put it out before any major damage could happen to the adjacent business.

This fire is being investigated as arson by the San Benito County Fire Investigation team, according to police.