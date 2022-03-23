Santa Cruz County extends evictions protection

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisor unanimously approved extending additional protections for tenants struggling because of the pandemic in unincorporated parts of the county.

This decision comes as the last day to apply for the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program approaches. March 31 is the deadline to apply to receive financial help if you're an eligible renters and landlords who's been impacted by COVID-19.

According to county officials, only 23 cases were filed in the as of February 2022.

The county officials also said local landlords who've participated have received in total $16 million in rent due to pandemic-related job or income losses with the average award being around $10,000.

We'll have more information from the county on the implications of this extension tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.