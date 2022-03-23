16-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A second suspect was arrested in the attempted murder of an 18-year-old on Feb. 11 of 2021 on Thursday.

The 16-year-old suspect is alleged of being the second shooter along with Johnathan Rojas, 19, that occurred on the 200 block of 13th street.

Rojas is being charged with two murders in 2020 on top of the attempted murder in 2021, according to Greenfield Police.

Even though both suspects have been taken into custody, the investigation is ongoing.