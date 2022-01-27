Greenfield Police arrest man in connection to two homicides

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested Thursday in connection with two homicides in 2020 and attempted homicide in 2021.

Johnathan Rojas is a suspect in the murder of Nicolas Gasca who was killed in his apartment on September 1 of 2020 on the 100 block of 13th St.

Ricardo Gonzalez was murdered while he was sitting in his car on the 1100 block of Heidi Dr. in Greenfield on December 31 of 2020.

On February 11 of 2021, an unidentified 18-year-old man was shot while walking down the 100 block of 13th St.

Rojas was arrested in Salinas and booked into Monterey County Jail.