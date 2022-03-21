Zaghari-Ratcliffe seeks freedom for remaining Iran hostages

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Former Iranian captive Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says that brushing her daughter’s hair is now one of her greatest joys upon returning home after almost six years of detention in Iran. On Monday, the dual British-Iranian citizen appealed for all of the remaining hostages in Iran to be reunited with their families. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released last week after Britain settled a decades-old debt to Iran, said she was grateful to be free but her journey wouldn’t be complete until the other captives return home. In particular, she cited the case of Morad Tahbaz, a U.K.-born environmentalist who was left out of the deal. At the same news conference, Tahbaz’s daughter said her family was devastated that her father was not freed.