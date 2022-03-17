Greenfield Police donate armor to Ukraine

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield police donated helmets and ballistic vests for donations to assist the people of Ukraine.

Wednesday, the department gave 17 helmets and 15 ballistic vests to the California Office of Emergency Services for donations.

Greenfield Police joined the state-wide call for law enforcement agencies to donate unused police armor to soldiers in Ukraine.