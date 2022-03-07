San Benito Sheriff’s Office to donate helmets and vests to Ukraine

SAN BENITO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they are donating surplus ballistic helmets and vests to Ukraine.

Sheriff Erick Taylor said he received a call from the government of Ukraine via CalOES saying "Their warriors are in need of supplies."



San Benito County Sheriff's Office donations to Ukraine.

These items have surpassed their service life for the Sheriff's Office but can still save lives in Ukraine, Taylor said.

"We are working with our CAOs office and our Auditor to expedite this process so CalOES can get them to Europe as soon as possible," Taylor said.