White House COVID-19 funding could end for those without health insurance

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The White House said that funding for the COVID-19 program that helped people without health insurance could dwindle come next week.

A broad government spending bill was declined by Congress last week which included more Covid-19 funding for testing, treatment and vaccinations.

The White House said that shipments of antibody treatments to states are planned to be reduced by 30%.

Officials said that they have enough vaccines for people that are immunocompromised to receive a fourth dose.

Unfortunately, if more of the population ends up needing an additional dose, the federal government might not have the funding to support that.

