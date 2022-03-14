Republican state lawmakers call for immediate suspension of California’s 51-cent gas tax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Republican state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of California’s $.51 per gallon tax on gasoline amid sky-high prices.

California has the highest average price nationwide for regular-grade gas at $5.744 per gallon, according to AAA. The nationwide average is currently $4.325.

On Monday, Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City), Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin), Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) held a press conference calling for the suspension.

After the press conference, lawmakers are expected to force votes on proposals in the state Senate and Assembly to suspend the tax.

They are hoping to suspend the gas tax in its entirety and are asking their Democratic colleagues to help.

