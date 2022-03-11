King City Mustangs celebrate NorCal Division V Championship

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The scent of victory went through Broadway Street as the King City Mustangs boys varsity soccer team celebrated their first NorCal CCS Division V Championship on Friday.

The young men, draped in awards and applause from a grateful city, soaked in the moment as state, city and school officials spoke on their historic achievement.

"We don't have many victories here to celebrate in King City," said Head Coach Jamie Cortez. "So this one is a good one to celebrate."

On March 5, the Mustangs beat Wheatland High in overtime by a score of 2-1.

Victor Narez scored both of the team's goals that Saturday and helped give the school its first NorCal Championship since 1991.

The team was escorted by the fire department and had a ceremony at the King City Cinema in the team's honor.