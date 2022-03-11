Judge: Trump delays on rape accuser’s claims in ‘bad faith’

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says former President Donald Trump’s legal moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser’s defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and so far succeeding. The federal judge in New York made the conclusions as he denied an effort by Trump’s lawyers to countersue E. Jean Carroll. Carroll wrote in a June 2019 book that Trump raped her in the 1990s in a Manhattan department store. Trump denied it and questioned Carroll’s credibility and motivations. Kaplan noted in a ruling released Friday that Carroll is in her late 70s and said her claims could have been tried and decided long ago.