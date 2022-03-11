Eight Central Coast community projects to receive federal funding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Friday, Representative Jimmy Panetta announced that eight community projects in California's 20th District were included in the FY 2022 Appropriations package that has $5.9 million in funds.

These funds will support infrastructure, water projects, workforce development, healthcare and housing projects in Santa Cruz, Pacific Grove, King City, Watsonville, San Juan Bautista and Salinas.

The legislation was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night and through the Senate Thursday night and awaits President Joe Biden's signature before the funding deadline on March 15.

“The federal government is playing its part when it comes to providing funding for much-needed infrastructure projects on the Central Coast,” said Panetta. “I thank the local municipalities and stakeholders for our work together to determine the projects, including systems for sustainable and safe drinking water, roads ways, recreation trails, and workforce development, and I appreciate the bipartisan work in Congress to secure this federal funding. The funding for the projects will help bolster our water resources, revitalize our infrastructure, create jobs, and strengthen our local economies and communities.”

The projects approved in California's 20th District are as follows:

El Pajaro Alisal Kitchen Incubator ($200,000):

This funding will be used to acquire commercial equipment and fixtures needed for a kitchen incubator in East Salinas where food production entrepreneurs, women and other economically disadvantaged persons can receive training and technical assistance, and food producers can start-up and expand their businesses in a commercially-equipped, licensed facility.

Monterey One Water Pump Station Electrical Relocation ($400,000):

This funding will be used to relocate electrical equipment to dry, higher ground so the station, threatened by coastal climate change, can continue to pump the City of Pacific Grove’s wastewater safely and reliably to the Regional Treatment Plant.

Dientes and Midpen Housing Project ($1,050,000):

The Health & Home Project is designed to provide access to affordable health care and housing. The project unites three leading nonprofit organizations – Dientes Community Dental Care, Santa Cruz Community Health, and MidPen Housing – who will work together to improve health, increase housing stability, and support local economic development.

San Juan Bautista Water and Wastewater Project ($1,000,000):

This funding will be used for a portion of the City’s Regional Water and Wastewater Project, which includes building a “force main” pipeline to send wastewater to the City of Hollister Regional Treatment Plant to be treated, recycled and reused for agricultural irrigation.

Santa Cruz Water Meters ($1,000,000):

This funding will be used to replace over 27,000 aging water meters in the City of Santa Cruz water service area with smart meters.

King City Streetscape ($1,000,000):

This project is designed to make downtown King City more pedestrian-oriented and bike-friendly. It will help improve circulation and access for the community, increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists, encourage healthier lifestyles, revitalize the downtown area, support businesses and job growth, and provide an important local economic stimulus.

Watsonville Lee Road Trail ($1,000,000):

This funding will be used to build a 1.4-mile pedestrian and bike trail from the Pajaro Valley High School driveway to the railroad crossing on Lee Road. It will also connect with other trail projects. The project will connect students and community members with trails that will circumnavigate coastal wetlands, grasslands, and organic farmland and support cleaner commutes and healthy recreation.