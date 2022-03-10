Drivers may experience delays as Seaside Fire Station begins renovations

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Seaside Fire Department's scaffolding renovations began Wednesday.

The scaffolding is being redone in preparation for a series of major improvements that will be taking place soon.

Most of the construction will be performed at the Seaside Fire Sation on 1635 Broadway Avenue.

Residents and business owners may experience delays Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. due to material deliveries, construction traffic and other minor construction activities.

Renovations are being made as quickly as possible.

For any questions contact the on-site Foreman Juan Archibeque at (408)842-3355.