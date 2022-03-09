Palo Alto businesswoman killed in Ukraine with her 2 children

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Silicon Valley-based company said they lost their chief accountant Tuesday after a Russian mortar artillery strike in Irpin.

SE Ranking announced that Tatiana Perebeinis was trying to evacuate from Irpin - a small city near Kyiv that had been left without water supply, electricity and heating when she was killed along with her two children.

"There are no words to describe our grief or to mend our pain. But for us, it is crucial to not let Tania and her kids Alise and Nikita remain just statistics. Her family became the victim of the unprovoked fire on civilians, which under any law is a crime against humanity," SE Ranking said in a statement on Facebook.