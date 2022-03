GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Police Department said on Sunday night there were a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Police told KION it happened just after midnight.

Police said for the last 18 months, Greenfield has been a target of catalytic converter thefts and so far they've arrested three people connected to the thefts.

