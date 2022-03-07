Skip to Content
Greenfield traffic stops leads to ghost gun and DUI charges

Greenfield Police Department
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A ghost gun was found during a traffic stop arrest Monday morning on the 300 Block of 9th Street.

During a midnight traffic stop, officers smelled alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to police.

Gilberto Martinez, 22, of Greenfield was originally stopped due to a vehicle code violation and once contacted he was made to take a sobriety test, which he failed.

Gun arrest in Greenfield on Monday morning. Photo courtesy of Greenfield Police Department.

Martinez had a warrant out for his arrest and when his vehicle was searched a loaded Polymer P80 9mm semiautomatic "ghost" gun was found in the center console.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Monterey County jail on charges of DUI, driving without a license, an outstanding warrant and multiple firearm-related charges.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

