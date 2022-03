PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday morning at 7:07 a.m., an earthquake registering 3.4 on the Richter scale shook parts of central California.

The quake's epicenter was 2 miles east of Pinnacles, with a depth of 4.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

There have been reports of people feeling the quake in Soledad, Hollister, and Greenfield.