MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Funding from Monterey County has been approved by the Board of Supervisors to help with severe damages in the Moss Landing Harbor District caused by the Tonga Tsunami.

The cost for repairs exceeds roughly $3 million with destruction to pilings, docks, the harbor channel and infrastructure.

