Truckers feel gas prices rolling up in California

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Truckers have noticed that gas prices have been rising on a regular basis lately, especially when they make their stops in California.

Like many businesses, the delivery industry knows that every penny counts.

It means a world of a difference for a gallon to go up another dollar, especially with the amount needed to fill some of these trucks.

In California, it could cost truckers roughly a thousand dollars to fill up a 200-gallon tank.

“I try to never get gas here in California, ever. I try to fuel up before I come in, in any of the neighboring states," said Jonathan Welchel, a private truck driver.

Outside of the drivers themselves, gas is the second most expensive price tag for companies.

Some have asked their drivers to save gas where they can, such as having their employees turn off their engines if they plan on stopping anywhere for longer than 15 minutes.

“It’s extremely expensive to run one of these vehicles, with maintenance costs and everything else in the day-to-day expenses," said Welchel.

Even though many truckers are given gas cards from their employers, gas prices are still a common topic of conversation for them.

“I saw the price on fuel right now, it’s a little outrageous," said Eli Mendez, truck driver.

Some truckers said that even though prices are concerning, there's not much they feel they can do to combat them.

“Unfortunately, hard times are coming. So we all got to get ready for it and we got to pay for it," said Mendez.

Those who aren't supported by big corporations feel the weight of these prices more.

“It’s almost impossible right now to be an owner and operator of your own truck," said Welchel.

Some truckers said that these prices are going to reflect back on the consumer, especially with current profit margins already being so thin.

Forcing their delivery services to also rise to keep up with other costs.