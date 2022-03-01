Monterey County Board of Supervisors approve support of Ukraine

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to express their support for the people of Ukraine.

The board also said they "strongly condemn" the Russian invasion and are urging the United States to provide more support to the Ukrainian government.

The Ukrainian flag will also be flown at the Monterey County Government Center in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

This resolution will be shared with Monterey County's state and federal legislators and sent to the White House.