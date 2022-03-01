COVID-19 memorial day passed in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to make every March 1 "COVID-19 Victims & Survivors Memorial Day."

On the day that Monterey County reached 700 COVID-19 related deaths the board unanimously approved a resolution to honor local residents who have lost their lives and for survivors.

White flags were planted this week in front of the County Government Center in Salinas.

Further discussion will take place on March 22 by the Board of Supervisors to potentially have a permanent memorial made.