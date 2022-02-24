Police: Video released of 2016 Hollister arrest, suspect beaten multiple times

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Hollister Police Department released surveillance video from a 2016 arrest of a suspect who they say was under the influence, resisting arrest and assaulting officers.

On Dec. 19, 2016 officers were called to San Felipe Road and Maple Road for a report of a man, later identified as Ery Hernandez (27), asking for police assistance.

When officers arrived the person was gone.

Later that night Hernandez was found at the Juvenile Hall on Flynn Road.

Police said the suspect displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Hernandez didn't cooperate and when attempting to be placed in handcuffs he began resisting and fighting with police, according to the Hollister Police.

A taser and pepper spray was ineffective and Hernandez charged at officers in the doorway and continued trying to escape.

Officers told the suspect to lay on the ground and stop resisting arrest.

When Hernandez kept kicking and trying to get up, an officer struck him multiple times with a baton.

Hernandez suffered a cut to his hand and fractured his arm during his arrest and was taken to the hospital and later released.

All charges were dismissed in San Benito Court against Hernandez in 2021.

After a recent records request the Hollister Police Department had to release the video of Hernadez's arrest due to state law.