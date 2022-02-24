Police: No knife found in Salinas gym parking lot confrontation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Police responded to reports of a knife being pulled on someone in the parking lot of a gym on North Davis Road Thursday afternoon.

According to police, they detained someone but are unsure if a knife was used.

When KION spoke to staff inside the gym they said that it was an argument between two people and there was no knife involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and details will be added as they are made available.