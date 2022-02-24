Water won’t be delivered to farmers due to worsening drought

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- No rain in California means dire conditions for farmers to grow their crops. With the western system of reservoirs depleted, the Federal government said that that it won't deliver any water.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said that January and February have been the driest ever recorded for the Northern Sierra Nevada mountains. Environmental laws also require the reservoir systems to have supply to maintain water quality throughout the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta.

KION reporter Joronica Vinluan will have the details tonight at 5 and 6.