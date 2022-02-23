Homeless population struggles with extreme cold temperatures.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- With temperatures around the central coast dropping to near freezing, the homeless population has much more to struggle with just to survive.

Many homeless people in Salinas find themselves out in the cold in the China Town area with few resource centers available to help. The one's that are there such as 'Dorothy's Place,' consistently meet the line of insufficient funding.

KION reporter Joronica Vinluan will have more tonight at 5 and 6 to tell you what the reality is for homeless people out in the cold and what possible solutions there are to help.