35 men arrested for sexual assault crimes in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Between Jan. 1 to Feb. 14 the San Jose Police Department Sexual Assault Investigation Unit arrested 35 suspects with outstanding warrants for sex-related crimes.

All suspects are residents of San Jose and have been charged for some form of sex crimes ranging from sexual assault to felony cases of sexual assault of a minor and rape.

Rene Salazar age 36, Luis Santa Cruz-Jimenez age 27, Jorge Soto age 18, Michael Walsh age 51 and Jose Zarate age 47

These cases range from 2016 to Feb. of 2022. and police said there could be additional victims yet to come forward.

"I would like to thank all the Department members involved for their tremendous efforts in taking these individuals into custody and helping bring hope to the survivors of these terrible crimes," Chief of San Jose Police Anthony Mata said.





Anyone with more information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-537-1394.