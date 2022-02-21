Highway 17 wildlife undercrossing construction begins this week

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Wildlife in Santa Cruz County is one step closer to a new, safer way to travel across Highway 17 — by going directly under the roadway.

Cal Trans will begin construction Tuesday to create a wildlife undercrossing at Laurel Curve. The project, in partnership with the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission and the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County, will also enhance safety for the thousands who travel through Highway 17 every day.

The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County says Laurel Curve is the most frequent site of animal crossings on the Santa Cruz County side of Highway 17 — and it's also the deadliest.

The Land Trust began acquiring land for the project in 2013, conserving 460 acres on both sides of the highway.

