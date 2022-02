SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Did you feel it? A 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of the Central Coast Sunday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 9:07 p.m. Sunday near Tres Pinos.

Residents as far as San Jose, Santa Cruz and Carmel Valley reported feeling the shaking in the “Did You Feel It?” section of the USGS website.