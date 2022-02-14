The candidate filing period for Monterey County opens Monday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Elections department wants to remind candidates that the filing period for June 7 primary election begins Monday, Feb. 14.

You can call 831-796-1499 to schedule an appointment.

The application period will be open until March 11.

A filling fee will be due at the time of pulling the nomination petition and candidates' statements of qualifications will be due at the time of filing.

For more information on requirements and qualifications click here.